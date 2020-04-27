NewsRadio 1110 KFAB · Omaha's News, Weather, and Traffic

Listen
On Air
Gary Sadlemyer and KFAB's Morning News
Jim Rose
Lucy Chapman
Voorhees
Rush Limbaugh
Chris Baker
Wide World of Wack with Bird
Josh Odson
Glenn Beck
The Buck Sexton Show
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Full Schedule
News
Traffic Reports from A1 United Heating & Air
Sports
KFAB Local News
KFAB Radio News Staff
The Nebraska Democrat
Ag News With Karla James
NE Appleseed
Joe Herring
National News
Joe Jordan
Huskers
Politics
Podcasts
Gary Sadlemyer and KFAB's Morning News
Jim Rose
Sean Callahan's Husker Buzz
Scott Voorhees
Chris Baker
Construction Podcast with Lucy Chapman
Bird
The Josh Odson Show
Grow Omaha
Compute This!
Darrell Bryant
Mulberry Lane
Steve Apple and Friends
Weekend Shows
Connect
Events Calendar
Superdeals
Advertise With Us
Subscribe To The Newsletter
Bill Payment
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise on NewsRadio 1110 KFAB, Get Results
On Air
5:00 AM
Gary Sadlemyer and KFAB's Morning News
Up Next
9:00 AM
Voorhees
Full Schedule
Iowa Man Recovering From Motorcycle Crash Gets Surprise Birthday Parade
Apr 27, 2020
Brad Pitt Fulfills Dr. Anthony Fauci's Wish And Plays Him On 'SNL'
Apr 26, 2020
traffic
Apr 27, 2020
NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft
Apr 26, 2020
Missing Nebraska Man Found After Crashing SUV In Council Bluffs
Apr 27, 2020
South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death
Apr 26, 2020
1110 KFAB Wants to Help Pay Your Bills with $1,000!!
Get The Latest News On The Coronavirus Pandemic
Get Your Up To The Minute Local News HERE!
31 Eerie Photos Of Places Around The World Amid The Coronavirus Crisis
Current Weather
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE
58°
Latest Traffic Report
More Stories
Man Paints Venmo Account On His Roof After Tornado Destroys His Home
Apr 26, 2020
The 10 Person Rule Is Toast. We Can Still Do Graduation Outdoors. COME ON!
Apr 27, 2020
Military Jets To Fly Over Hospitals To Honor Workers Battling Conorovirus
Apr 26, 2020
How Long Before These Two Doctors Lose Their License? They Aren't Playing.
Apr 26, 2020
Podcasts
Vintage Voorhees
Husker Buzz
Omaha Daily Road Construction Update
Bird
View More Podcasts
Shows
Gary Sadlemyer and KFAB's Morning News
Jim Rose
Lucy Chapman
Voorhees
Rush Limbaugh
Chris Baker
Wide World of Wack with Bird
The Josh Odson Show
The Glenn Beck Program
The Buck Sexton Show
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Sports
Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Announce Divorce After 10 Years Together
Apr 27, 2020
NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft
Apr 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant Documented Final NBA Season With All-Access Film Crew
Apr 25, 2020
Cincinnati Bengals Take Joe Burrow With First Pick In NFL Draft
Apr 24, 2020
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union & More Recreate Iconic 'Whassup' Commercial
Apr 23, 2020
The Ten People Ron Burgundy Would Meet In Heaven
Apr 23, 2020
Load More
Politics
South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death
Apr 26, 2020
Small Business Sues JPMorgan Chase, Ruth's Chris Over Coronavirus Loans
Apr 24, 2020
Health Experts Warn Against Injecting Disinfectant To Treat COVID-19
Apr 24, 2020
Congress Passes $484 Billion Coronavirus Relief Bill
Apr 24, 2020
Stimulus Proposal Would Provide $2,000 Plus $1,000 Per Month For One Year
Apr 23, 2020
Elizabeth Warren’s Oldest Brother Dies Of Coronavirus
Apr 23, 2020
Load More
Weird News
This Week's Weird News 4/24/20
Apr 24, 2020
Olympic Swimmer Shows Off Incredible Core Strength In Quarantine Workout
Apr 23, 2020
Rude Woman Uses Long Stick To Ensure Others Stay Six Feet Away From Her
Apr 22, 2020
Scary Video Shows High Altitude Swing Ride Malfunctioning
Apr 21, 2020
Man 'Feels Sick' After People Spot Scary Figure Behind Him In TikTok Video
Apr 21, 2020
Crazy Video Has Dogs Chasing Cow Into Pool, Cowboys, Hysterical Commentary
Apr 20, 2020
Load More
Events
View More
Community
The Walk for MS is Now a VIRTUAL WALK on Saturday, May 2nd
Sat May 02 2020
Community
Join KGOR The American Heart Association VIRTUAL Heart Walk 2020
Sat May 30 2020
Community
NAMIWalks Nebraska VIRTUAL Walk
Sat May 30 2020
Concerts
Def Leppard - Motley Crue - Poison & Joan Jett Tour
Tue Jun 23 2020
NewsRadio 1110 KFAB ·
Omaha's News, Weather, and Traffic
Listen Now on iHeartRadio